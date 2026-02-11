 MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Slams Govt Over Bhagirathpura Deaths; Says Congress To Raise Contamination Crisis Strongly In Next Assembly Session-- VIDEO
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said Congress will raise the Bhagirathpura contaminated water crisis strongly in the Assembly session. He alleged that polluted water and sewage mixing have caused illnesses and deaths, but the government has not acted. The party said it stands with affected families and demanded strict action to prevent such tragedies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the Congress will strongly raise the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy in the upcoming Assembly session and hold the state government accountable for the deaths and illnesses caused by unsafe drinking water.

When asked about the increasing number of deaths, Singhar said, “Dekhiye, baar-baar baat ho rahi hai, lekin sarkar sun hi nahi rahi hai (Look, the issue is being raised again and again, but the government is not listening). Roz maut ho rahi hai aur log beemar pad rahe hain, phir bhi sarkar bilkul samvedansheel nahi hai (People are dying daily and falling sick, yet the government is insensitive).”

He further alleged, “Bhagirathpura mein dushit paani seedha gharon tak pahunch raha hai (Contaminated water is reaching people’s homes). Boring ka paani khara ho gaya hai aur sewage line mil rahi hai (The borewell water has turned salty and sewage is mixing into it). Itni maut ke baad bhi koi sakht kadam nahi liya gaya (Even after so many deaths, no strict action has been taken).”

Watch the video below :

He said complaints have been made repeatedly, yet the problem continues. According to him, boring water has turned salty and dirty, and sewage lines are mixing with the drinking water supply. He questioned whether the government has shut down the contaminated sources or repaired the damaged pipelines. “Even after so many deaths, if the Mohan Yadav government is not acting, then what is the government’s responsibility?” he asked.

Singhar also raised questions about the role of Indore officials and said they must answer for their failure to protect residents. He said people are scared and angry as the situation has not improved.

Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Die; Toll Rises To 35
article-image

He assured that the party stands with every affected family and will fight for justice. He said Congress workers are supporting victims and will not allow any injustice in Indore.

He further announced that the Bhagirathpura issue will be strongly raised in the Assembly so that strict action is taken and such a tragedy does not happen again anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

Residents have demanded clean water, proper checks, and quick repairs to ensure their safety and health.

