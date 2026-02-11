Indore News: SOPA Hails Centre's Decision To Exclude Soyabean From India-US Trade Concessions

Indore News: Indo-US Interim Trade Deal; SOPA Hails Government’s Stand On GM Soybeans | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has welcomed the Union Government’s 'farmer-first' approach in the India–US interim trade framework, particularly the decision to exclude soybean, soybean meal, and other genetically modified (GM) food and feed products from trade concessions.

In a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, SOPA Chairman Dr. Davish Jain said the move safeguards the domestic soybean value chain and protects the livelihoods of more than 50 lakh Indian soybean farmers. He described the decision as a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to balancing international trade with national agricultural priorities.

SOPA Welcomes Protective Move

SOPA recalled that it had submitted a detailed representation to the Ministry last year, warning that unrestricted imports of GM soybean products could severely harm Indian farmers and processors. Such imports, the association said, would expose the domestic market to heavily subsidized global competition, resulting in price volatility, reduced farm incomes, and long-term damage to the oilseed economy.

“By keeping soybean and soybean meal outside the ambit of trade concessions, the government has drawn a firm red line in defense of Indian agriculture,” Dr. Jain said. He added that the decision has restored confidence across the soybean ecosystem, including farmers, processors, exporters, and allied industries.

The association emphasized that soybeans are a strategic crop for India’s edible oil and protein security, supporting rural employment across several states. Maintaining India’s strict non-GMO regulatory framework, SOPA noted, is essential to protect consumer interests, environmental safety, and the integrity of the domestic food system.

SOPA Calls for Strong Import Safeguards

While noting the inclusion of soybean oil and DDGS in the interim framework, SOPA urged the Centre to ensure strong monitoring and regulatory oversight.

Dr. Jain warned that unchecked imports in these areas could indirectly lower domestic oilseed prices or be misused to bypass non-GMO rules.

SOPA expressed confidence that the government will implement effective safeguards to make sure imports do not negatively impact domestic oilseed incomes or weaken standards.

The association thanked the government for acknowledging sector concerns and ensuring that trade growth does not hurt Indian farmers.

Reaffirming its commitment, SOPA stated it will continue to work closely with policymakers to strengthen the soybean economy, promote value addition, and ensure sustainable growth that is crucial for farmer welfare, food security, and long-term stability. This shows a balanced policy.