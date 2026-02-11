Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Holds First Janta Chaupal To Ensure Instant Redressal Of Civic Issues; Will Be Held Twice A Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held first “Sankalp Se Samadhan” (Resolve to Solve) Janta Chaupal on Wednesday to hear and address public's civic grivences.

He interacted with the people in Zone 13, Ward 74, and addressed public issues. The Mayor visited Maa Ahilya Udyan Vishnupuri in the morning and then reached Piplyapaala village.

The initiative begun on Deendayal Upadhyaya’s death anniversary on February 11, honouring his motto of uplifting the last person.

संकल्प से समाधान अभियान के अंतर्गत आज वार्ड क्रमांक 74 में विष्णुपुरी, अहिल्या उद्यम एवं पिपलियापाला गांव में पहली जनता चौपाल आयोजित की गई। चौपाल में क्षेत्रवासियों ने अपनी समस्याएं और सुझाव सीधे रखे। जो समस्याएं तुरंत सुलझाई जा सकती थीं, उनके मौके पर ही समाधान के निर्देश दिए गए… pic.twitter.com/RyEaYHm8l9 — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) February 11, 2026

How Janta Chaupal will work?

The Janta Chaupal will be held twice a week to ensure instant on-the-spot resolution of civic issues and the city’s problems. It will be conducted in two wards each week to cover the entire city on rotational basis.

The move aims to strengthens the state government’s public grievance redressal initiative under Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

The Mayor will be present at the Chaupal along with local councilors, zone chairpersons, MIC members, and officials from all municipal departments. The Chaupal will begin at 8 a.m., with a preliminary inspection of key areas in the area.

Following this, people's problems will be heard and recorded in a public dialogue and then a Janta Chaupal. Problems will be resolved immediately or given necessary instructions based on local circumstances. Officials and HODs from 12 municipal departments will also participate in this Chaupal, which will last approximately three hours.

Through this initiative, citizens will no longer have to run around offices to resolve their problems, as the administration will reach out to them.

On-the-Spot Solutions for Every Ward

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that the best way to understand the public's problems is to listen directly to them.

"Based on Deendayal Upadhyay's principle of "upliftment of the last person," we are launching the Sankalp Se Samadhan Janta Chaupal. Our effort is to resolve the problems of every ward on the spot and in a timely manner.

"Public is our strength, therefore it becomes our responsibility to reach out to them and try to solve their problems," the mayor said.