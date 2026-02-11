 Indore News: DAVV Extends Deadline For UG 1st Year Exam Forms To Feb 28
DAVV has extended the deadline for undergraduate first-year exam forms to February 28, from the earlier February 10. The extension comes as students and colleges face difficulties due to NEP-driven changes in subject selection and exam patterns, including more major and minor subjects, revised multidisciplinary and foundation groups, and introduction of value-added courses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has given major relief to undergraduate first-year students by extending the last date for filling examination forms.

Students can now apply for the graduate first-year examinations until February 28, instead of the earlier deadline of February 10. The decision was taken in view of difficulties faced by students and colleges.

From the 2025–26 academic session, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has implemented changes in undergraduate studies and exam patterns under National Education Policy (NEP). Due to these changes, students have been facing confusion in subject selection. Earlier, students were required to study two major and one minor subject, but under the new system, this has been increased to three major and two minor subjects, making the selection process more complex.

Changes have also been made in the multidisciplinary group, where students are now required to choose two subjects out of 70 options. The introduction of new subjects has created technical and academic challenges for both students and college administrations. Colleges also faced difficulties in guiding students for correct subject selection and completing the examination form process on time.

The foundation group has also been revised. Subjects such as Yoga and Environment have been removed, and now only Hindi and English will be offered as foundation subjects. In a significant change, examinations for these subjects will now be subjective (descriptive) instead of OMR-based, with no optional questions.

Besides, value-added courses have been introduced into the curriculum. These include subjects such as Constitutional Studies, Vedic Mathematics, and Indian Knowledge Systems, aimed at connecting students with Indian culture, constitutional values, and practical life skills beyond formal degrees.

Examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that many students were unable to submit their forms on time due to confusion over subject selection. Following requests from colleges and students, discussions were held with vice chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai, after which the deadline was extended to February 28.



