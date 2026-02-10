 Indore News: Ralamandal Bridge On Bypass Opens To Public After Three-Year Wait
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Ralamandal Bridge On Bypass Opens To Public After Three-Year Wait

Indore News: Ralamandal Bridge On Bypass Opens To Public After Three-Year Wait

After a three-year delay, the 800-metre, Rs 40-crore Ralamandal Bridge on Indore Bypass has opened partially to traffic. One lane from Mangliya to Tejaji Nagar is operational, while finishing work and the second lane remain incomplete. The bridge is expected to ease traffic towards Ralamandal and Tillore, replacing hazardous informal crossings previously used by local villagers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Ralamandal Sanctuary Sets New Record In 2025, Earns Over ₹64 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of three years, Ralamandal Bridge on Bypass has finally been opened to traffic. Built at a cost of Rs 40 crore, the 800-metre-long bridge was completed nearly two years behind its original deadline.

Despite incomplete finishing work, the traffic has been allowed on the bridge after a trial. At present, only one lane from Mangliya towards Tejaji Nagar has been opened for vehicular movement, while the second lane remains closed. A trial run of traffic had been underway on the bridge for the past four days before it was partially opened.

The six-lane bridge project had started three years ago with an initial completion timeline of one year. Once fully operational, the bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic towards the Ralamandal and Tillore areas. Vehicles will be able to pass underneath the bridge to reach these localities, a route that earlier required long detours after the six-lane Bypass was constructed.

In the absence of a proper crossing, local villagers had earlier broken the median to create an informal passage, leading to frequent accidents. Even now, the bridge s dividers are not fully constructed, with sandbags placed at several spots. In addition, finishing work at multiple locations is still pending.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA
CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security
CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional Ceremony
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional Ceremony

The Ralamandal Bridge spans 800 metres and is part of a broader plan to improve traffic flow on the Indore Bypass. Authorities have stated that the Arjun Barod and MR-10 Bypass bridges will also be opened to traffic, though it may take another three to four months.

Read Also
MP News: Budget To Be Presented Before Cabinet On Feb 10; It Consists Of Proposals For Cutting...
article-image

Delays in the completion of the Arjun Barod bridge have often resulted in severe traffic congestion on the Bypass. About six months ago, a massive traffic jam lasting over 30 hours led to the deaths of three people, highlighting the urgent need for timely completion of these critical infrastructure projects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Ralamandal Bridge On Bypass Opens To Public After Three-Year Wait
Indore News: Ralamandal Bridge On Bypass Opens To Public After Three-Year Wait
MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies
MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies
Indore News: ‘Swachhta Ke Hum Ban Gaye Hain Guru,’ Says Indore’s New Swachhta Anthem -- VIDEO
Indore News: ‘Swachhta Ke Hum Ban Gaye Hain Guru,’ Says Indore’s New Swachhta Anthem -- VIDEO
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Die; Toll Rises To 35
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Die; Toll Rises To 35
Indore News: Woman Gets Husband Arrested For Selling Ganja By Sending Video To Police Commissioner
Indore News: Woman Gets Husband Arrested For Selling Ganja By Sending Video To Police Commissioner