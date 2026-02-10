Indore News: ‘Swachhta Ke Hum Ban Gaye Hain Guru,’ Says Indore’s New Swachhta Anthem -- VIDEO

Indore News: 'Swacchata Ke Hum Ban Gaye Hain Guru,' Says Indore's New Swacchata Anthem; Listen Here | Representational picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not just cleanliness, Indore has also been praised for its ‘Swacchata Anthems’ for the last 10 years. Starting 2016, Indore has been launching a new anthem each year.

Continuing the ritual, Indore Municipal Corporation has launched the new ‘Swacchata Anthem’ on Tuesday.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav took to his official social media handle and shared the new song captioning it as, “Swachhta mein misaal rachne ke baad ab Indore bana swachhta ka mahaguru. Yeh naya swachhta anthem har Indori ki zimmedari, anushasan aur garv ki awaaz hai….Indore ab sirf swachh nahi, desh ko swachhta ka raasta dikhane wala shehar hai…..(After setting a precedent in cleanliness, Indore has become the ‘Cleanliness Guru.’ This new cleanliness anthem reflects the responsibility, discipline and pride of every Indori. Indore is no longer just a clean city, it is a city that shows the nation the path to cleanliness.)”

Listen to the new anthem here:

What does the new song say?

The lyrics of new anthem goes as follows:

Suno didi, suno bhiya…

Suno didi, suno bhaiya….

Jaan hai hamari aur shaan hai hamari,

Swacchata mein avval pehchan hai hamari.

Indore se hi daur ye hua hai shuru,

Swacchata ke hum ban gaye hain guru….

(Oh sisters and brothers… Dear sisters and brothers…

Cleanliness is our life and our pride, it is our top identity.

This movement began from Indore itself,

and we have become the gurus of cleanliness.)

The song has been released with a video which showcases the entire Indore beautifully. It features various attraction of Indore including Rajwada, Bilawali lake, gardens and even the picturesque streets.

In the video, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, all can be seen with a broom in their hands cleaning different parts of the city.