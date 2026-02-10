Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Die; Toll Rises To 35 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the Bhagirathpura water tragedy rose to 35 on Tuesday following the deaths of a 75-year-old man and a two-year-old girl.

One of the deceased was identified as 75-year-old man, Shaligram Thakur, who passed away on Monday night.

While the 2-year-old was identified as Riya, who passed away on Tuesday morning. Both had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Case 1:

According to family members, Shaligram Thakur was referred to Shelby Hospital on January 2 and later shifted to Bombay Hospital, where he remained on ventilator support. He was discharged around 12 days ago.

Bombay Hospital management claimed the patient had a cardiac problem from the beginning.

Case 2:

2-year-old Riya Prajapati, daughter of Suraj Prajapati, died at around 4:30 am on Tuesday. She was first taken to a private hospital on December 27 for vomiting and diarrhoea.

Though her condition improved initially, it later worsened. She was admitted to Nehru Hospital 15 days ago, where doctors reported liver complications.

She was later shifted to a Super Speciality Hospital, where she died after 5 days. The family alleged her condition deteriorated due to contaminated water, which affected her liver.

Last death reported on Feb 7

The last death in the case was reported on February 7, rising the toll to 33. The deceased was identified as Alguram Yadav.

He was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 9 after suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea. He died during treatment, officials said.