 Indore News: Bhagirathpura; Elderly Man Dies, Toll Rises To 33
He alleged that the sudden outbreak and delayed corrective measures worsened the situation for many families in the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bhagirathpura; Elderly Man Dies, Toll Rises To 33 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy has risen to 33 after an elderly man succumbed to illness on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Alguram Yadav, was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 9 after suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea. He passed away during treatment, officials said.

Residents of the area revealed that Alguram Yadav’s wife, Urmila Yadav, had also died earlier after showing similar symptoms. Both husband and wife were hospitalised following the outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in the locality, making the incident even more tragic for the family.

Alguram’s son, Sanjay Yadav, stated that his father had no prior serious illness and was admitted solely due to vomiting and diarrhoea triggered by the contaminated water. He alleged that the sudden outbreak and delayed corrective measures worsened the situation for many families in the area.

However, the health department presented a different version. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that Alguram Yadav had been suffering from paralysis for a long time and had a fracture in his leg, along with other health complications.

He added that at present, three patients are still undergoing treatment in hospitals, while around 450 affected residents have recovered and returned home after receiving medical care.

