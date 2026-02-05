 MP News: Stone-Pelting On Trains Rises In Jabalpur, Drunk Youths Linked To Liquor Shops Near Tracks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Stone-Pelting On Trains Rises In Jabalpur, Drunk Youths Linked To Liquor Shops Near Tracks

MP News: Stone-Pelting On Trains Rises In Jabalpur, Drunk Youths Linked To Liquor Shops Near Tracks

Stone pelting incidents on trains are rising across MP, raising serious passenger safety concerns. Drunk youths are suspected to be behind repeated attacks near Jabalpur, allegedly encouraged by liquor shops located close to railway tracks. Trains including the Sanghamitra and Mahakaushal Expresses were targeted. The RPF has registered cases, intensified patrolling, and launched investigations.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Stone-Pelting on Trains Rises in Jabalpur, Drunk Youths Linked to Liquor Shops Near Tracks |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Incidents of stone pelting on trains remain unabated in Madhya Pradesh, sparking serious concerns over passenger safety.

In the latest incident, the Sanghamitra Express travelling from Bihar's Danapur to Karnataka's Bengaluru was targeted by miscreants near Jabalpur, marking yet another case in a series of similar attacks on trains in the region.

Earlier, the Mahakaushal Express, which departed from Jabalpur station for Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi, was pelted with stones near the Shobhapur railway crossing.

According to reports, the general coach of the train was targeted as the train passed through the crossing. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in either of the incidents. Railway officials suspect that the stone-pelting is linked to bets placed by drunkards.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious
Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 1 Lakh Missing Cases In Uttar Pradesh
Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 1 Lakh Missing Cases In Uttar Pradesh
Navi Mumbai News: BJP Sweeps Top Posts As Sujata Patil Elected Mayor, Dashrath Bhagat Becomes Deputy Mayor Unopposed
Navi Mumbai News: BJP Sweeps Top Posts As Sujata Patil Elected Mayor, Dashrath Bhagat Becomes Deputy Mayor Unopposed

The presence of a liquor shop close to the railway tracks near Shobhapur is believed to be a major contributing factor, encouraging antisocial activities in the area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, an RPF team began patrolling the area. Senior railway authorities also held a meeting with the Jabalpur Collector and local police to discuss preventive measures.

The RPF has launched an investigation into the matter. People in the vicinity are being questioned. The RPF has registered a case against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Read Also
MP News: RPF Catches 10 Youths For Pelting Stones At Trains, Making Reels Near Railway Tracks In...
article-image

Pelting stones for placing bets

Earlier, on January 2, RPF personnel caught 10 youths standing near the railway track close to Shobhapur during a routine patrolling. After checking, 6 youths were found holding stones, while 4 others were making mobile phone reels as trains passed. 

RPF officials said the youths used to throw stones at moving trains for fun and even placed bets on which coach would be hit. They admitted that hitting the glass of an AC coach was considered a ‘win’ among them.

Incidents of stone pelting on trains remain unabated in Madhya Pradesh, sparking serious concerns over passenger safety.

In the latest incident, the Sanghamitra Express travelling from Bihar's Danapur to Karnataka's Bengaluru was targeted by miscreants near Jabalpur, marking yet another case in a series of similar attacks on trains in the region.

Earlier, the Mahakaushal Express, which departed from Jabalpur station for Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi, was pelted with stones near the Shobhapur railway crossing.

According to reports, the general coach of the train was targeted as the train passed through the crossing. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in either of the incidents. Railway officials suspect that the stone-pelting is linked to bets placed by drunkards.

The presence of a liquor shop close to the railway tracks near Shobhapur is believed to be a major contributing factor, encouraging antisocial activities in the area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, an RPF team began patrolling the area. Senior railway authorities also held a meeting with the Jabalpur Collector and local police to discuss preventive measures.

The RPF has launched an investigation into the matter. People in the vicinity are being questioned. The RPF has registered a case against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Write a headline mentioning rising numbers of stone pelting on railways by drunk youths as there is liquor shop near by

Read Also
MP News: 6 Holi Special Trains To Operate Between Rani Kamalapati & Rewa
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Stone-Pelting On Trains Rises In Jabalpur, Drunk Youths Linked To Liquor Shops Near Tracks
MP News: Stone-Pelting On Trains Rises In Jabalpur, Drunk Youths Linked To Liquor Shops Near Tracks
MP News: Nurse Shot Dead In Sagar; Congress Slams BJP Rule, Asks CM To Take Strict Action
MP News: Nurse Shot Dead In Sagar; Congress Slams BJP Rule, Asks CM To Take Strict Action
MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Posting Reels With Illegal Weapons; Apologises After Police...
MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Posting Reels With Illegal Weapons; Apologises After Police...
MP News: 6 Holi Special Trains To Operate Between Rani Kamalapati & Rewa
MP News: 6 Holi Special Trains To Operate Between Rani Kamalapati & Rewa
MP News: 3-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits E-Rickshaw In Chhatarpur
MP News: 3-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits E-Rickshaw In Chhatarpur