MP News: RPF Catches 10 Youths For Pelting Stones At Trains, Making Reels Near Railway Tracks In Jabalpur | AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a serious view of repeated stone-pelting incidents on trains between Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and Katni, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out intensive checking near Shobhapur and Satpula.

On Friday, RPF personnel caught 10 youths standing near the railway track close to Shobhapur.

During checking, 6 youths were found holding stones, while 4 others were making mobile phone reels as trains passed.

RPF officials said the youths used to throw stones at moving trains for fun and even placed bets on which coach would be hit.

They admitted that hitting the glass of an AC coach was considered a ‘win’ among them.

According to RPF, around 25 stone-pelting incidents were reported on trains in the area last year, including cases where liquor bottles were thrown.

To curb such incidents, RPF launched ‘Operation Dosti’ under the leadership of RPF Post In-charge Rajiv Kharab.

The parents of all 10 youths were called to the RPF post and given a final warning.

RPF officials explained that stone pelting and standing on tracks while making reels can lead to serious accidents and loss of life.

The parents apologised and assured that their children would not repeat such acts.

RPF has also started awareness drives in nearby settlements to prevent stone pelting and unsafe activities near railway tracks.