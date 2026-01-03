MP News: Youth Assaulted By Friends During New Year Celebrations In Gwalior; Dies Two Days Later |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth died during treatment on Friday night after he was allegedly beaten by his friends during New Year celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

The incident took place in Laxmanpura area under Padav police station, right in front of the police station.

The deceased was identified as Surendra Jatav, who worked at an ice-cream stall during wedding functions.

On the night of December 31, his neighbours and friends, Abhishek Rajak alias Goli and another youth named Montu, called him for a party. After consuming alcohol, an argument broke out between Surendra and Abhishek.

The argument soon turned violent and both accused allegedly beat Surendra badly on the road, kicking him repeatedly in the stomach.

They later left him unconscious outside his house and fled.

Investigation on

Surendra was rushed to hospital by his family, but his condition kept worsening. After two days of treatment, he died on Friday night.

Following his death, family members created a ruckus, accusing the friends of killing him deliberately.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death (marg) and sent the body for postmortem.

CSP Robin Jain said police are investigating the case based on the video and the family’s complaint.