MP News: Clash Between Jain Community And Sweet Shop Staff In Jabalpur, Police Lathi Charge, Several Injured – Video

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fight broke out between a local shopkeeper and staff of a sweet shop in Jabalpur on Friday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which a large number of people gathered to protest, police carrying out a lathi charge to control the crowd.

Watch the video below :

Members Of The Jain Community Staged A Protest Near Kamaniya Gate In Jabalpur After Abusive Remarks And Assault By Sweet Shop Vendor; Police Lathi Charge To Control Crowd#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/Bzm4jVn2b1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 3, 2026

The incident took place near Kamaniya Gate in Jabalpur late Friday night, which later led to tension in the area.

According to information, the incident took place under the Kotwali police station area and became serious after it was alleged that the sweet shop staff abused and made offensive remarks against the Jain community.

As more people gathered to protest, police used a lathi charge to control the crowd.

According to the complaint, shopkeeper Rajkumar Jain had an argument with the manager or a person sitting at the counter of Badkul Sweet Shop. During the argument, he was allegedly abused.

The dispute escalated when two men reportedly arrived with baseball bats and assaulted him. Rajkumar Jain claimed that abusive words were also used against the Jain community during the assault, which spread anger among community members.

After receiving information, Kotwali police reached the spot and took two accused into custody to prevent further violence. Another accused is said to have hidden inside the sweet shop. Police officials said timely action helped avoid a possible mob situation.

As the news spread, members of the Jain community gathered near Kamaniya Gate and demanded strict action against the accused. Police first tried to calm the crowd, but the situation worsened, leading to a lathi charge. Several people, including a police sub-inspector, were injured and taken to Victoria Hospital for treatement.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area. An FIR has been registered against three people, two of whom have been arrested.

Police said the situation is under control and further investigation is underway.