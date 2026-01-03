Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 3, 2026: Cold Wave Tightens Grip In State, Today Feels Coldest So Far

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather has increased across Madhya Pradesh today, and many people are feeling a stronger chill compared to the last few days.

Early morning and late night temperatures have dropped, making winter more uncomfortable in several parts of the state.

Fog was also seen in many areas during the morning hours, which affected visibility on roads.

Weather Forecast:

The cold conditions are expected to continue for the next few days across Madhya Pradesh. Night temperatures may fall further, especially in northern and central districts. Fog may appear again in the mornings, mainly in Gwalior, Chambal, and nearby areas. No major rainfall is expected, and the weather will remain dry. People are advised to stay warm, especially during early morning and late night hours.

The capital city Bhopal is witnessing cold winds were since early morning. The temperature dropped more than yesterday, and people were seen wearing heavy woolens. The sky remained clear, but the cold stayed strong throughout the day.

Indore also experienced colder conditions, especially during the morning and night. The minimum temperature fell, making mornings chilly for walkers and office-goers.

Gwalior and Chambal region experienced the cold sharper than other areas. Night temperatures went down further, and dense fog was reported in nearby districts. Jabalpur and surrounding areas also saw a fall in temperature, with cold air continuing during the day. Ujjain experienced a similar pattern, with cold winds adding to the discomfort.

Weather experts say that the cold has increased due to cold winds coming from northern regions. The dry weather is also helping the temperature drop faster at night.