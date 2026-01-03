 Mp News: Night Chaupal Held To Hear People's Problems In Dindori
Mp News: Night Chaupal Held To Hear People's Problems In Dindori

She also took feedback on education, health, Anganwadi centres, animal husbandry, the Women and Child Development Department, and the availability of basic facilities. Regarding the drinking water problem, the officials of PHE assured that the problem would be solved by February 10.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Mp News: Night Chaupal Held To Hear People's Problems In Dindori

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria has heard the villagers' problems at a night Chaupal in Chandragarh village in Amarpur development block.

The Chaupal was held on Thursday. Several officials of the district administration were present at the meeting. Soon after reaching the village, Bhadoria inspected the under-construction houses under Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Yojna.

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old Stabbed Over Alleged Religious Social Media Status; Youth Sustains Critical...
She interacted with the villagers and took feedback from them on various issues, including instalments for house construction, availability of rations, and wages.

She directed the manager of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission to provide financial assistance through government schemes and complete the houses as early as possible.

Additional collector JP Yadav, chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Divyanshu Choudhary, and other officials were present at the night Chaupal.

