 Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old Stabbed Over Alleged Religious Social Media Status; Youth Sustains Critical Injuries
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a violent incident on New Year’s Eve in Bhim Nagar area under Arera Hills police station limits, a 22-year-old youth was brutally attacked over a social media post. The victim received serious injuries after being assaulted with knives and sticks following an argument over an alleged “religious status” posted online.

According to reports, the injured youth has been identified as Vishal Suryavanshi (22), a tile mason and a resident of Bhim Nagar. Vishal was standing with a friend when the accused reached the spot and objected to an alleged 'God related status' he had posted on social media. When Vishal argued, the attackers allegedly abused him and snatched and damaged his mobile phone.

The situation soon turned violent. Danish Khan reportedly attacked Vishal with a knife stabbing him in the hand and leg while Salman assaulted him with sticks. Other accomplices, including one Aftab, also attacked the victim. The attackers allegedly threatened to kill Vishal if he posted such a status again.

Eyewitnesses Rahul and Saurabh who were present at the scene claimed that the accused fled after the attack. Vishal was rushed to JP Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Arera Hills Police recorded the victim’s statement and registered a case against Danish Khan, Salman, Aftab, and others under relevant sections. Police officials said teams have been formed and a search is underway to arrest the absconding accused.

