Bhopal News: Special Drive Based On '4 Es' To Secure Lives On Roads

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) will run programmes based on four ‘Es’ to secure lives of commuters, said officials. In past five years, 65,214 people lost lives. In 2024, 14,791 people died. The PRTI had conducted research, which revealed that more accidents occur villages compared to urban areas.

The PTRI is working on four Es. Education related to drivers’ trainig and education. Enforcement pertains to maintaining road manual. Engineering is related to removal of black spots from the roads. Emergency care is related to the support given to victim after the accident.

The Centre has asked to sensitise citizens and all stakeholders about road safety in India. All the transport organisations have been asked to organise activities to promote road safety, hold workshop, seminar, eye check-up camps and advocacy programs for drivers and schoolchildren. The theme of Road Safety Month is, Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha.

Year to save lives

DIG, PTRI, TK Vidhyarthi, said, “In January, Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha campaign will roll out. In coming months, more such drives will be held.”