 Bhopal News: Special Drive Based On '4 Es' To Secure Lives On Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Special Drive Based On '4 Es' To Secure Lives On Roads

Bhopal News: Special Drive Based On '4 Es' To Secure Lives On Roads

The Centre has asked to sensitize citizens and all stakeholders about road safety in India. All the transport organizations have been asked to organize activities to promote road safety, hold workshops, seminars, eye check-up camps, and advocacy programs for drivers and schoolchildren. The theme of Road Safety Month is "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) will run programmes based on four ‘Es’ to secure lives of commuters, said officials. In past five years, 65,214 people lost lives. In 2024, 14,791 people died. The PRTI had conducted research, which revealed that more accidents occur villages compared to urban areas.

Read Also
MP News: Bhopal Set To Get Direct Flights To Navi Mumbai In IndiGo’s Next Phase
article-image

The PTRI is working on four Es. Education related to drivers’ trainig and education. Enforcement pertains to maintaining road manual. Engineering is related to removal of black spots from the roads. Emergency care is related to the support given to victim after the accident.

The Centre has asked to sensitise citizens and all stakeholders about road safety in India. All the transport organisations have been asked to organise activities to promote road safety, hold workshop, seminar, eye check-up camps and advocacy programs for drivers and schoolchildren. The theme of Road Safety Month is, Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha.

Year to save lives

FPJ Shorts
Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence; Ukraine Dismisses Claim
Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence; Ukraine Dismisses Claim
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness
Anthony Joshua Medical Update: Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Released From Hospital After Surviving Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria
Anthony Joshua Medical Update: Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Released From Hospital After Surviving Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria

DIG, PTRI, TK Vidhyarthi, said, “In January, Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha campaign will roll out. In coming months, more such drives will be held.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Special Drive Based On '4 Es' To Secure Lives On Roads

Bhopal News: Special Drive Based On '4 Es' To Secure Lives On Roads

Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs

Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs

MP News: 2026; Fresh Beginnings, Big Projects, Bigger Gains

MP News: 2026; Fresh Beginnings, Big Projects, Bigger Gains

Bhopal News: Rawat’s Importance Enrages MOS Status Holder Sitaram Adiwasi

Bhopal News: Rawat’s Importance Enrages MOS Status Holder Sitaram Adiwasi

Bhopal News: 99% Water Supply Safe On BMC’s Paper, But Ground Reality Tells A Lethal Tale

Bhopal News: 99% Water Supply Safe On BMC’s Paper, But Ground Reality Tells A Lethal Tale