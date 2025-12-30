MP News: Bhopal Set To Get Direct Flights To Navi Mumbai In IndiGo’s Next Phase

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is expected to get direct air connectivity with Navi Mumbai in the second phase of operations, as IndiGo has started flight services from the newly developed Navi Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

While the city is not included in the first list of destinations, officials say Bhopal is likely to be added in the next phase.

Bhopal was earlier expected to be connected with Navi Mumbai this year. The city’s name was also included in IndiGo’s possible winter schedule slot list. However, the final timetable has not yet been announced.

According to sources, at least one direct flight between Bhopal and Navi Mumbai is likely to start before the Christmas season. IndiGo has announced that full services on this route may begin by February 2026.

The Navi Mumbai Airport has been built to reduce the heavy load on Mumbai’s existing airport and to ease road traffic problems faced by passengers.

Once Bhopal gets direct connectivity, travelers from the state capital will benefit from faster and more convenient travel options.

Bhopal is also expected to get direct air connectivity with Jewar Airport in Noida, which is scheduled to begin flight operations in January 2026. IndiGo is preparing to start direct flights from Bhopal to Jewar as well. This will give Bhopal passengers easy access to both Mumbai and Delhi regions through nearby airports.

About Bhopal Airport

Bhopal Airport is among the fastest-growing airports in India, handling nearly 15 to 18 lakh passengers every year. With direct flights to Navi Mumbai and Jewar, the annual passenger count is expected to cross 20 lakh in the near future.

Aviation experts believe these new routes will improve Bhopal’s air connectivity and boost travel and business opportunities.