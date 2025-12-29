Bhopal News: Department of Higher Education Sets Target To Raise Gross Enrolment Ratio From 28.9% To 35%, Says Minister Inder Singh Parmar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has set a target to raise the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) from the present 28.9% to 35% in the coming years.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced this while presenting the two-year achievements of his department here on Monday. The minister said that 13 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Sindhi and Manipuri, will be taught in universities across the state, emphasizing that languages play important role in uniting people.

To address students’ grievances regarding improper evaluation of answer sheets, Parmar said the department has decided to go for an online digital valuation system. Under this process, answer copies will be sent to professors online for evaluation. Students will also be able to view their answer sheets if they request so, he elaborated.

Emphasising quality education, the minister said Ancient Indian Knowledge would be incorporated into the first-year syllabus from the next academic session. He also informed that the graduation-level syllabus of 83 subjects has been prepared in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Currently, professors’ attendance is being monitored through the Sartak app, and from next year, students’ attendance will also be recorded through the same application, Parmar said.

The minister claimed that admission fees have been kept reasonable to ensure that students from economically weaker sections can pursue higher education. He added that efforts are being made to complete all admissions by August 14.

Parmar further said a target has been set to develop Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and all government engineering colleges into multi-disciplinary institutions.

Digital evaluation of answer sheets to address exam grievances

Ancient Indian Knowledge to be added to syllabus

Students’ attendance via Sartak app from next year

All admissions to be completed by August 14

RGPV, govt engineering colleges to become multi-disciplinary