India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI In Indore On Jan 18-- Student Concession Tickets To Go Live On Dec 31; Check Timings, Prices & All You Need To Know About Bookings

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Student Concession Tickets To Go Live On Dec 31— Check Timings, Prices & Eligibility |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has announced concession on tickets for the much-awaited India VS New Zealand clash scheduled at Indore's at Holkar Stadium on January 18, 2025.

The concession will be available only for students and PwDs (person with disabilities).

Here's all the details you should know before booking your match tickets.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association confirmed that all the tickets sale will be made live only on their online ticketing partner app, District app on 31st December 2025. The tickets are expected to go live sharp at at 11:00 AM. To book your tickets hassle free, download the district mobile app or check in through www.district.in/mpca .

Student tickets will be limited to the East Stand (Lower and Second Floor), with one ticket allowed per student on a first-come, first-served basis. Notably, offline sales will not be permitted.

Due to high demand, students are advised to be ready at the time of ticket sales.

How to book?

Process for availing concession tickets is divided into 2 stages for hassle-free booking.

1st stage: Uploading necessary document at www.district.in/mpca

2nd stage: The document will be verified and approved / rejected by MPCA. Upon approval of the document, the concerned applicant will receive a WhatsApp message/email with a link to purchase the ticket by paying the amount. After successful payment, they shall receive a ticket booking confirmation. The ticket shall be delivered by

courier.

Eligibility Criteria for student concession

Students from standard first (1st standard) onwards can apply for such ticket.

Students of 'Government Recognised Education Institutions' can only apply for such ticket.

'Government Recognised Education Institutions' means school, college, university, but does not include coaching classes or academy etc.

One student can apply only once.

Documentations required

To apply for the student concession, one must provide any of the following document.

Photo identity card issued by the Institution for the academic year 2025-26.

Progress report card' for the academic year 2024-25. Or

'Mid-term exam result' for the current academic year 2025-26.

Prices for students

East Stand (2nd Floor): ₹950

East Stand (Lower Floor):₹750

Ticket Norms for Specially abled fans

Only one ticket can be purchased by the person having a 'duly valid' certificate of the incapacity from the competent government authority (civil surgeon).

This certificate will have to be uploaded on the link for MPCA record.

Those requiring wheelchair should purchase ‘wheelchair ticket’. The wheelchair has to be arranged by the purchaser on the match day.

Prices for PwDs

North East Gallery: ₹300

MPCA has advised fans to be prepared at the time of ticket sales, as a very high demand is expected for tickets. Any update on the sale of regular ticket is still awaited.

Along with student tickets, MPCA has also released the official ticket price slabs for the match:

South Pavilion – Lower: ₹5,500

South Pavilion – First Floor: ₹7,000

South Pavilion – Second Floor: ₹6,500

South Pavilion – Third Floor: ₹5,000

East Stand (Lower – Chairs): ₹800

East Stand – First Floor (Premium): ₹1,250

East Stand – First Floor (Regular): ₹1,100

East Stand – Second Floor: ₹1,000

West Stand (Lower – Chairs): ₹900

West Stand – First Floor (Premium): ₹1,500

West Stand – First Floor (Regular): ₹1,400

West Stand – Second Floor: ₹1,250