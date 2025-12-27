 Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
India's ODI Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is inching closer to a return to the cricket field. The 30-year-old has been out of action since undergoing surgery following a freak injury in September. Shreyas' potential return bodes well for India with the IND vs NZ and the IPL 2026 on the horizon.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer is inching closer to a return to competitive cricket. Iyer has not played a game since his injury during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Sydney in September. Shreyas however has now shared videos of him batting in the nets at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

In the videos shared on his social media, Iyer looked in total control. The Punjab Kings captain looked comfortable moving around in the crease, while also stepped out on a couple of occassions. Shreyas missed India's series win over South Africa, but could be in the mix for the IND vs NZ ODI series in January.

Shreyas Iyer ruptured his spleen while taking a catch during the Sydney ODI in September. That injury resulted in internal bleeding and the 30-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital. Following a brief hospital stay, Shreyas was advised rest before he could resume training.

In his absence, India tried Ruturaj Gaikwad at No.4. The Maharashtra batter scored a scintillating hundred in Ranchi to make a case for permanent selection. However, should Iyer be fit, he walks into the side as the designated vice-captain to Shubman Gill.

India play 3 ODIs against New Zealand in January. While Shreyas has resumed batting, his match fitness will remain a huge question mark. As is the procedure, the 30-year-old might have to prove his fitness in domestic cricket before returning to the Indian set up. Given the schedule, it is unlikely he makes a return.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy runs up until January 18, meaning Shreyas would have to sign up for the Mumbai squad in the coming days. The selectors are expected to pick the squad for the IND vs NZ ODIs on January 2 or 3. He could be named in the team subject to fitness, like Gill was during the T20I series.

