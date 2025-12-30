 Bhopal News: No Road, No Toll; Saint Community Stages Massive Demo Over Delayed NH-719 Work
The protest highlighted the poor condition of NH-719, dubbed a Maut Ka Highway" by Congress MLA Hemant Katare, who joined the protest. Protesters also cited hundreds of fatalities over two years, including that of cows. The saint community alleged that despite a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seven months ago, where he emphasised building the road before collecting toll,

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday, as announced earlier, the Saint community staged a massive demonstration, raising slogan “Road Nahin, Toh Toll Nahin” over delay in the construction work of NH-719.

The demonstration had halted toll collection for nearly a day. Hundreds of protesters gathered to demand immediate action pertaining to the initial construction work of Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah highway.

Led by the Sant Samiti President Kalidas Maharaj, the community stated that it was giving the administration "one more chance," warning of renewed agitation and a permanent toll blockade if there is any negligence or delay.

The protest highlighted the poor condition of NH-719, dubbed a Maut Ka Highway" by Congress MLA Hemant Katare, who joined the protest. Protesters also cited hundreds of fatalities over two years, including that of cows.

The saint community alleged that despite a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seven months ago, where he emphasised building the road before collecting toll, no ground work has begun. Officials previously targeted completion by 2028.

With the protest's suspension, toll collection has resumed temporarily, but the Saint community vows to return if concrete action on making the highway six-lane is not initiated.

