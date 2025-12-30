 MP News: Labourer's 18-Year-Old Daughter Raped By Landlord In Gwalior
A woman in Gwalior has accused her landlord’s son of sexually exploiting her for a year on the false promise of marriage. Police say the accused allegedly assaulted her, later refused marriage and threatened her. A case including rape charges has been registered. The accused is absconding and police are searching for him. Investigation is ongoing, officials said on Monday.

Updated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused her landlord's son of repeatedly sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday.

The woman, in her complaint, states that the accused barged into her room when she was alone and allegedly raped her. When she resisted, the accused promised to marry her. He continued to exploit her for a year, assuring her to tie the knot.

When the victim pressured him to marry her, the accused refused and threatened to kill her. The victim told her parents about the entire incident, after which they approached the police station.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections, including rape. The accused is currently absconding, and the police are searching for him at possible locations.

According to information, the 18-year-old victim, is a resident of Bhind, and works as a labourer. She had come to Gwalior with her father. They were living in a rented room in Shatabdi Puram, under the Maharajpura police station area. When the victim's parents were out for work, the landlord's son barged into her room and forcibly assaulted her. When she resisted, the accused silenced her by promising to marry her soon. The victim then vacated the house and rented another room in a nearby house.

Despite this, the accused continued to visit her frequently and sexually assault her.

