 MP News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Eating 'Golgappe' In Jabalpur
An 18-year-old youth, Monu Jhariya of Rampur’s Mandwa Basti, was stabbed to death while eating pani puri in the Kanchghar area under Civil Lines police station. Three to four unknown youths attacked him from behind and fled. Old enmity is suspected. Police are scanning CCTV footage and investigating the case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
AI generated image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death while eating golgappe in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Monu Jhariya, a resident of Mandwa Basti in Rampur, Jabalpur. While he was having golgappe, three to four youths suddenly attacked him from behind and stabbed him several times with knives.

Initial investigation suggests that old enmity may be the reason behind the murder.

The incident took place in the Kanchghar area under Civil Lines police station limits in Jabalpur.

According to the police, the incident took place when Monu was standing at a roadside stall and eating pani puri. During this time, three to four youths suddenly attacked him from behind and stabbed him several times with knives. The attack was sudden and very violent, giving the victim no chance to escape or defend himself.

Local people rushed to help after hearing screams, but Monu had already suffered serious injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

After committing the crime, the attackers fled from the scene. The incident caused panic among shopkeepers and residents, and many shops in the area were closed immediately after the murder.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The Civil Lines police have started a detailed investigation into the case. Police teams are checking CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas to identify and trace the attackers. Eyewitnesses and local residents are also being questioned.

