 Bhopal News: 30-year-old Man Rescued After 1-Hour Standoff On High-Tension Tower
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man climbed a high-tension electricity tower and threatened to jump, triggering panic in the area on Monday afternoon. Police managed to rescue the agitated youth after about an hour. Timely intervention and calm persuasion by the police saved his life, Ayodhya Nagar police said.

According to police station in-charge Mahesh Lilhare, the man, identified as Narsingh Garve, a resident of Old Subhash Nagar, is addicted to alcohol and cannabis. Earlier in the day, his mother had scolded him for his habits.

Upset and under the influence of intoxicants, he left home and climbed a high-tension tower inside a private residential area, reaching nearly 100 feet above the ground. A large crowd gathered at the spot as the man remained on the tower for nearly an hour.

When police tried to approach him, he became more agitated and threatened to jump. Showing restraint and patience, the police began counselling him from below. After nearly an hour of dialogue, officers assured him that his concerns would be conveyed to his mother and that help would be arranged. The assurance worked, and the man safely climbed down. He was later sent for counselling.

