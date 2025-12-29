 MP News: Villagers Dance & Party To Celebrate Birth Of 6 Puppies With Rituals In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO
MP News: Villagers Dance & Party To Celebrate Birth Of 6 Puppies With Rituals In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
MP News: Villagers Dance, Celebrate Birth Of 6 Puppies To Female Dog With Rituals In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming incident, an entire village celebrated the birth of puppies to a female dog like a festival in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.

According to information, the event took place near Balaji Temple in the Narahiya locality of Sarwai area of Chhatarpur district. 

The female dog gave birth to six puppies and out of joy, the local people marked the occasion with traditional rituals such as a birth ceremony and kuan pujan

All the women and children in the village danced their hearts out to Bhojpuri songs played on a DJ system. They also set off fireworks to make the celebration even more grand.

The celebrations continued till late night which created a festive atmosphere in the entire locality.

Earlier, pet’s funeral was organised

In the month of November, a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district performed a funeral for their dear pet dog ‘Rocky’ with all the traditional rituals after it passed away.

According to information, Anki Chaurasia, a resident of Bhander, had raised Rocky for the past 12 years. 

The family considered Rocky as one of their own. When Rocky passed away a few days ago, the entire family was left deeply saddened. 

At a time when people are often caught up in the rush of daily life, this unique celebration showed that even small moments can be a reason for happiness and togetherness.

