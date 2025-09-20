 VIDEO: Villagers Perform Funeral Of Their Beloved Dog With All Rituals, Shave Their Heads In MP's Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Villagers Perform Funeral Of Their Beloved Dog With All Rituals, Shave Their Heads In MP's Chhatarpur

VIDEO: Villagers Perform Funeral Of Their Beloved Dog With All Rituals, Shave Their Heads In MP's Chhatarpur

The dog was cremated with all rituals and villagers who attended also followed traditions, including a ritual bath.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Villagers Perform Final Rites Of Their Beloved Dog, Shave Their Heads In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing the epitome of affection to their pet dog, a family performed last rites of ‘Tilakdhari,’ following all the rituals involved during a human’s cremation, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The heart-touching incident took place in Pipat village of Rajnagar area . 

According to information, the dog’s parent was Ram Sanjeevan Pateria, also known as Saddu Maharaj. He, along with his family, organised their dog Tilakdhari’s funeral after it passed away on Friday.

The family even shaved their heads, carried a pot of fire and walked to the cremation ground chanting ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai.’ 

FPJ Shorts
Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall, Promises To Fulfill His Wish: 'Ek Din Main Saree Zarur Pehenungi'
Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall, Promises To Fulfill His Wish: 'Ek Din Main Saree Zarur Pehenungi'
Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Misbehaviour By BJP Leader
Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Misbehaviour By BJP Leader
Rajasthan: 2 Inmates Escape Jaipur Central Jail, Raising Fresh Security Concerns
Rajasthan: 2 Inmates Escape Jaipur Central Jail, Raising Fresh Security Concerns
Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin Monday; Services Set To Begin By Year-end
Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin Monday; Services Set To Begin By Year-end

The dog was cremated with all rituals and villagers who attended also followed traditions, including a ritual bath.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon...
article-image

Family shares flashbacks

Pateria shared the emotional bond behind the story. Years ago, a stray dog followed him home. After finding it, he kept her and named her Ramkali

Soon, Ramkali became very famous in the village. Children in the area affectionately started calling her “Masi.”

She later gave birth to many puppies, but only one survived. 

The one who survived has a natural mark resembling Tilak on his forehead and hence, he was named  ‘Tilakdhari.’

“I raised him like my own child. When he was born, I even organised a grand celebration in the village,” Pateria said. 

After living many years with the family, Tilakdhari grew old and died peacefully. 

Read Also
'On Behalf Of Dogs, I Am Thankful To The Supreme Court': John Abraham Reacts To SC Modifying Its...
article-image

Family to host special feast for all species

The family now plans to take his ashes to the Ganga in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and perform the Terahvi - a 13th-day Hindu ritual. 

On that day, they will also host a special feast, which includes not just people but all animals in the village including dogs, cats, cows and birds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Four Dead, Three Injured As Car Carrying Devotees Plunges Into Open Well In MP's Chhindwara

Four Dead, Three Injured As Car Carrying Devotees Plunges Into Open Well In MP's Chhindwara

VIDEO: Villagers Perform Funeral Of Their Beloved Dog With All Rituals, Shave Their Heads In MP's...

VIDEO: Villagers Perform Funeral Of Their Beloved Dog With All Rituals, Shave Their Heads In MP's...

Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO

Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO

VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises...

VIDEO: Minister Vishwas Sarang Puts Up 'Swadeshi' Boards At Bhopal Shops After PM Modi's Emphasises...

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...