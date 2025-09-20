VIDEO: Villagers Perform Funeral Of Their Beloved Dog With All Rituals, Shave Their Heads In MP's Chhatarpur

VIDEO: Villagers Perform Final Rites Of Their Beloved Dog, Shave Their Heads In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing the epitome of affection to their pet dog, a family performed last rites of ‘Tilakdhari,’ following all the rituals involved during a human’s cremation, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The heart-touching incident took place in Pipat village of Rajnagar area .

According to information, the dog’s parent was Ram Sanjeevan Pateria, also known as Saddu Maharaj. He, along with his family, organised their dog Tilakdhari’s funeral after it passed away on Friday.

The family even shaved their heads, carried a pot of fire and walked to the cremation ground chanting ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai.’

The dog was cremated with all rituals and villagers who attended also followed traditions, including a ritual bath.

Family shares flashbacks

Pateria shared the emotional bond behind the story. Years ago, a stray dog followed him home. After finding it, he kept her and named her Ramkali.

Soon, Ramkali became very famous in the village. Children in the area affectionately started calling her “Masi.”

She later gave birth to many puppies, but only one survived.

The one who survived has a natural mark resembling Tilak on his forehead and hence, he was named ‘Tilakdhari.’

“I raised him like my own child. When he was born, I even organised a grand celebration in the village,” Pateria said.

After living many years with the family, Tilakdhari grew old and died peacefully.

Family to host special feast for all species

The family now plans to take his ashes to the Ganga in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and perform the Terahvi - a 13th-day Hindu ritual.

On that day, they will also host a special feast, which includes not just people but all animals in the village including dogs, cats, cows and birds.