 Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon Begins To Retreat
Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon Begins To Retreat

No significant rain is expected for the next four days across the state

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Light to moderate showers are expected to continue in the state, with no heavy rain alert issued for Saturday as a cyclonic circulation and a north-south trough are currently active over the state, but their impact remains limited.

According to Meteorological Department, no significant rain is expected for the next four days across the state. However the activation of local systems may trigger light showers in some districts.

On Friday, over 10 districts witnessed heavy rainfall including Khajuraho (Chhatarpur) and Sendhwa (Barwani). Three gates of Khajuraho's Ranguwa Dam and one gate of Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Dam were opened.

Betul received 1.25 inches of rain, while Ratlam and Chhindwara received 1 inch of rainfall each. Light showers were also recorded in Pachmarhi, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, Naugaon, Sidhi.

MP records 7.5 inches more than normal rainfall

So far, the state has received an average of 43.5 inches of rainfall this monsoon which is 7.5 inches more than normal and 17 percent higher overall. Guna recorded the highest rainfall with 65 inches. Meanwhile Khargone remains the driest at 26.2 inches.

Another spell of heavy rain is predicted across the state in the last week of the month. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is has retreated from several districts in Gujarat, Rajastha, Punjab, and Haryana and is extending towards Madhya Pradesh.

