Bhopal News: City To Host Regional Urban Development Ministers’ Meet Today | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Meeting of Urban Development Ministers from North and Central India is being held in state capital on Saturday.

In the meeting Madhya Pradesh will place its major financial proposals before the Centre, including a request for approval from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to secure a Rs 1,600 crore loan from the World Bank for the development of Chitrakoot and other religious tourist cities.

The meeting is being organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and began at 11am at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal are attending the meeting, along with Madhya Pradesh’s Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Urban Development Ministers and Ministers of State from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, besides senior officials from the Centre and the states, are also participating.

According to the Urban Administration Department (UAD), one of the key highlights of the programme is the release of the working guidelines for Swachh Survekshan 2025–26.

5 sessions on urban development initiatives

These will include reviews of progress under the AMRUT scheme, scientific management of dump sites and solid waste under the Swachh Bharat Mission, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), evaluation of the Angikaar campaign and Urban transport systems such as city bus services, metro rail projects, and pedestrian infrastructure will also be discussed.

During the meeting, Madhya Pradesh to place nine key financial demands related to urban infrastructure and development.

1.AMRUT Mission: RS 8,000 crore assistance sought for 100% water supply and sewerage coverage and improved municipal finances

2.Simhastha 2028 infrastructure:

Infrastructure projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore are already underway, with proposals worth another Rs 10,000 crore under approval. The state has requested Rs 20,000 crore in special central assistance to support preparations for the mega religious event.

3. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban):Additional support requested to speed up urban housing projects.

4. Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban):Additional central sanction of RS. 50 crore demanded.

5. Namami Gange Projects:Approval sought for Ujjain and Indore city projects.

6. Green Energy:A subsidy of Rs. 100 crore has been sought from the Centre against green bonds worth Rs. 500 crore proposed by MPUDC for setting up a 250 MW solar power plant.

7. Soft Loans for State: The state has requested soft loans from financial institutions such as NHB and HUDCO for better financial management of state government urban schemes.

8. Namami Narmade: Central technical and financial support sought for Rs. 10,000 crore river pollution treatment projects.

9. WB Loan for Religious Cities: DEA approval sought for a Rs. 1,600 crore World Bank loan for Chitrakoot and other religious tourist cities.