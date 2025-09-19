Madhya Pradesh: Waqf Committees’ Extortion Case; Raids In Jabalpur, Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain police conducted raids in Ujjain and Jabalpur in search of former Waqf Board president Shokat Khan and an advocate of Jabalpur Taklib Nasir, wanted in the case related to blackmailing Waqf committees for extortion, said officials on Friday.

Earlier, on September 14, the Kharakuan police of Ujjain district arrested three other accused for blackmailing the members of the Waqf Board Masjid and Mazar Madargate Committee.

The action was a sequel to the complaint of Waqf Board Masjid and Mazar Madargate Committee vice-president Haroon Nagauri.

Police arrested Salim Khan (Narmadapuram), Ayyub Ahmed Khan and Amjad Hussain (Sohagpur). The accused have been charged with blackmailing and illegal recovery by making fake documents.

According to the police, this gang used to extort large amounts of money by threatening Waqf committees across the state. Police sources informed that the raids were conducted at the house of Shokat Khan situated in NRI colony Bhopal.

The police did not find him in the house. They pasted the notice on the door of the house, with instructions to him to appear at the police station within 24 hours.

Similarly, the house of advocate Taqlib Nasir in Naya Mohalla, Jabalpur was also raided but he also fled before the arrival of the police. The police pasted the notice on his door too to appear at the police station within three days.