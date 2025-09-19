MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends Sabalgarh SDM For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Woman Over Phone

MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends Sabalgarh SDM For Abusing Girl Over Phone |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the suspension of the Sabalgarh SDM in Morena for allegedly abusing a young woman over the phone.

The Chief Minister took to X and has directed the Commissioner to immediately suspend Arvind Mahor. During a public hearing at the Morena Collectorate on Tuesday, the victim's family filed a complaint with Collector Ankit Asthana, including a video of the SDM, following which the Collector removed him.

सबलगढ़ (मुरैना) के एसडीएम अरविन्द माहौर के विरुद्ध महिला से अभद्र व्यवहार एवं नियमविरुद्ध पटवारियों के तबादले करने की गंभीर शिकायतों के संज्ञान में आने के पश्चात् एसडीएम को तत्काल निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिये हैं। इस प्रकरण में कमिश्नर चंबल को अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करने के… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 19, 2025

The complainant woman and her husband stated that the SDM had obtained their daughter's mobile number. For the past year, he had been calling late at night and making obscene remarks. When their daughter stopped picking up the phone, he began threatening relatives. The SDM arrived at her brother-in-law's shop in Sabalgarh and threatened.

In the complaint, the woman stated that if immediate action is not taken, the family will be forced to commit mass suicide. Now this harassment is unbearable, so we have appealed to the Collector for justice.

SDM seen using abusive language in the video

The woman submitted a video to the Collector along with her complaint at the public hearing. In the video, the SDM is seen using abusive language.

SDM said, "Allegations are false, I don't know the family."

In defense, SDM Arvind Mahor initially stated that he was unaware of any such allegations. He later admitted that he had received information from the Collector's office, but he did not know the family involved.

Megha Tiwari, the new Sabalgarh SDM

After the matter came to light, Collector Ankit Asthana attached SDM Arvind Mahor to the headquarters on Tuesday. Megha Tiwari has been appointed as the new SDM of Sabalgarh in his place.