 15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia

15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia

Accused met her on the way and lured her away on his bike

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was lured and raped by an office colleague in a village of Datia district on Monday.

Police have registered a case against the accused based on the girl's complaint.

According to the Pandokhar police, the victim filed a complaint In which she said that she had become acquainted with the accused named Neeraj, also known as Chhotu Yadav, from the village.

Read Also
Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...
article-image

Four or five days ago, she had visited her aunt's house in the Pandokhar police station area. During this time, she had also told Neeraj about the visit.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play
Bengalis Gather Outside Kolkata's Oldest Radio Stop To Listen To 'Mahalaya'
Bengalis Gather Outside Kolkata's Oldest Radio Stop To Listen To 'Mahalaya'
India Beat Pakistan 3-2 In Highly Charged SAFF U17 Championship Game
India Beat Pakistan 3-2 In Highly Charged SAFF U17 Championship Game

The victim alleged that at around 3 pm, while she was on her way to the store to buy snacks, Neeraj met her on the way and lured her away on his bike to Dabra, where, he locked her in a room at his aunt's house and raped her.

Read Also
‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...
article-image

Meanwhile, when Neeraj's aunt reached home, she became suspicious of the incident and called Neeraj's mother and gave her complete information.

Later, the victim's family reached the spot and brought her with them to the village. Police station in-charge Ripu Daman Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2025: Bhopal Welcomes Maa Durga With Grand Processions And Devotion

Navratri 2025: Bhopal Welcomes Maa Durga With Grand Processions And Devotion

15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia

15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia

VIDEO: ‘Darwaze Par Gaumutra Rakhna Chahiye’… Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Opposes...

VIDEO: ‘Darwaze Par Gaumutra Rakhna Chahiye’… Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Opposes...

Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...

Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...

‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...

‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...