15-Year-Old Lured And Raped By Office Colleague In MP's Datia | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was lured and raped by an office colleague in a village of Datia district on Monday.

Police have registered a case against the accused based on the girl's complaint.

According to the Pandokhar police, the victim filed a complaint In which she said that she had become acquainted with the accused named Neeraj, also known as Chhotu Yadav, from the village.

Four or five days ago, she had visited her aunt's house in the Pandokhar police station area. During this time, she had also told Neeraj about the visit.

The victim alleged that at around 3 pm, while she was on her way to the store to buy snacks, Neeraj met her on the way and lured her away on his bike to Dabra, where, he locked her in a room at his aunt's house and raped her.

Meanwhile, when Neeraj's aunt reached home, she became suspicious of the incident and called Neeraj's mother and gave her complete information.

Later, the victim's family reached the spot and brought her with them to the village. Police station in-charge Ripu Daman Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.