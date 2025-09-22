 Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow Fell Here
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sharadiya Navratri started today across the country with great devotion. This year’s celebration is special, as the festival will continue for 10 days, which is considered a rare occurrence.

From early morning, Ujjain’s famous Harsiddhi Temple witnessed heavy crowds.

By the end of the day, the number of devotees visiting the temple is expected to cross one lakh.

article-image

Harsiddhi Temple holds a significant place in Hindu faith. According to Shiv Mahapuran katha, when Goddess Sati sacrificed herself at her father Daksha Prajapati’s yajna, Lord Shiva carried her body in grief.

To calm him, Lord Vishnu used his Sudarshan Chakra, which cut Sati’s body into 51 parts. Wherever the body parts fell, Shaktipeeths were established.

It is believed that Sati’s elbow fell in Ujjain, marking the site of Harsiddhi Shaktipeeth.

The temple is also linked with King Vikramaditya and poet Kalidasa, who are said to have performed spiritual practices here.

article-image

The temple follows unique traditions during Navratri. No Shayan Aarti is performed, and entry inside the sanctum is not allowed.

However, devotees get to see the silver mask of the Goddess in a special form.

The two giant lamp towers

Another highlight of the temple is its two giant lamp towers, each standing 51 feet high with 1011 lamps. Every evening, six workers climb up and light them. The task is risky because of oil spills that make the towers slippery.

While lighting takes only a few minutes, the entire preparation, including filling oil and setting wicks, takes over 40 minutes. The team receives ₹2500 daily for the effort, shared among the six.

Generous donations from devotees ensure food offerings. During Navratri, the temple serves sabudana khichdi and fariali kheer every evening until the gates close. Long queues are seen as devotees wait to receive this sacred prasad.

