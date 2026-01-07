 MP News: High Court Opens Nursing College Jobs To Male Candidates
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed male candidates to apply for teaching and other posts in government nursing colleges after taking on record a revised recruitment advertisement. The earlier women-only condition was removed following a legal challenge. MPESB issued the revised notice, enabling men to apply for 286 posts till January 13.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has taken on record a revised advertisement for recruitment to Madhya Pradesh’s nursing colleges on various teaching and other posts, allowing male candidates to participate.

Justice Vishal Dhagat disposed of a petition challenging the original advertisement, which permitted only women to apply. Following the HC order, nursing colleges have opened recruitment to male candidates.

MP Employee Selection Board (MPESB) issued the revised advertisement, and informed High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur on Wednesday. The petition, filed by male candidates, was resolved after today’s hearing.

Previously, 100 percent of positions were reserved for women. This condition has now been removed. Male candidates can apply until January 13.

Earlier, a recruitment advertisement issued on December 16, 2025, announced direct recruitment of 286 academic positions in government nursing colleges, including 40 Associate Professors, 28 Assistant Professors and 218 Sister Tutors. All positions were reserved exclusively for women.

Many eligible male candidates approached High Court. Advocate Vishal Baghel, appearing for petitioners, argued that 100% reservation for women violates the 50% maximum reservation limit set by Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney case, which bars total reservation exceeding 50%.

He said that Article 16(2) of the Constitution prohibits denying a citizen government employment solely on basis of sex. Completely excluding male candidates, he said, is unconstitutional.

