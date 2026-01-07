 Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case

Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case

The Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against firm owner Vinod Agarwal and his wife for allegedly depriving the family of his deceased partner of their rightful share. Investigators found a backdated partnership deed was forged after the partner’s death to deny 40% benefits and illegally carry out land development work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a company owner for cheating his dead partner family’s financial rights, said police on Wednesday.

The DG, EOW, Upendra Jain said that a complaint was filed at EOW that on June 15, 2012, a firm named Era Infrastructure was established by two partners Vinod Agarwal who had 60% share and Vijay Agarwal had 40% share but no formal signatures were made on the papers. In 2017, Vijay died.

After the death, Vinod hatched a conspiracy and inked a partnership deed in back date April 11, 2012, in which Vinod’s wife Anita Agarwal became the firm partner.

All this was done to avoid giving 40% benefits to the family of late Vijay Agarwal.

FPJ Shorts
Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Jana Nayagan Postponed; Overseas Distributors Confirm
Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Jana Nayagan Postponed; Overseas Distributors Confirm
Mumbai Police Arrest Fugitive Near Nepal Border After Multi-State Manhunt For Attempted Murder
Mumbai Police Arrest Fugitive Near Nepal Border After Multi-State Manhunt For Attempted Murder
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed During Campaign In Mumbai's Bandra | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed During Campaign In Mumbai's Bandra | VIDEO
Aradhana 2026: Over 75 Mumbai Musicians Celebrate Thyagaraja’s Legacy In Carnatic Music Festival
Aradhana 2026: Over 75 Mumbai Musicians Celebrate Thyagaraja’s Legacy In Carnatic Music Festival

Vinod used the number of the stamp papers, which were purchased by some other person. The stamp vendor in his statement had said that the papers were sold to another person for the registration of the land not for the partnership deed.

Read Also
MP News: 15 Of A Family Injured After Minibus Rams Into Dumper In Bhind; Passengers Blame 'Reckless'...
article-image

Later, an MoU was inked with Adinath Constructions and land development works were carried out without consent of family members of Vijay Agarwal.

The EOW police found that criminal conspiracy was hatched by Vinod Agarwal and his wife Anita Agarwal and have booked them on charged of cheating.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case

Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old College Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Foul...

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old College Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Foul...

Bhopal News: 2 Booked For Sexual Exploitation On Marriage Pretext

Bhopal News: 2 Booked For Sexual Exploitation On Marriage Pretext

Bhopal News: Married Woman Drugged & Raped, Case After Video Threat Leak

Bhopal News: Married Woman Drugged & Raped, Case After Video Threat Leak

Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify...

Bhopal News: More Bulldozers In Irani Dera Likely; Administration Scans Documents To Identify...