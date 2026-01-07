Bhopal News: Man Cheats Dead Business Partner’s Family For Money; EOW Registers Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a company owner for cheating his dead partner family’s financial rights, said police on Wednesday.

The DG, EOW, Upendra Jain said that a complaint was filed at EOW that on June 15, 2012, a firm named Era Infrastructure was established by two partners Vinod Agarwal who had 60% share and Vijay Agarwal had 40% share but no formal signatures were made on the papers. In 2017, Vijay died.

After the death, Vinod hatched a conspiracy and inked a partnership deed in back date April 11, 2012, in which Vinod’s wife Anita Agarwal became the firm partner.

All this was done to avoid giving 40% benefits to the family of late Vijay Agarwal.

Vinod used the number of the stamp papers, which were purchased by some other person. The stamp vendor in his statement had said that the papers were sold to another person for the registration of the land not for the partnership deed.

Later, an MoU was inked with Adinath Constructions and land development works were carried out without consent of family members of Vijay Agarwal.

The EOW police found that criminal conspiracy was hatched by Vinod Agarwal and his wife Anita Agarwal and have booked them on charged of cheating.