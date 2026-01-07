MP News: 15 Of A Family Injured After Minibus Rams Into Dumper In Bhind; Passengers Blame 'Reckless' Driver

MP News: Minibus-Dump Truck Collision Near Etawah Road RTO Leaves 15 Hurt | Representational image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 people were injured after a mini-bus collided with a dumper near the RTO check post on Etawah Road, Bhind on Wednesday morning.

The family was returning after meeting their newly-wed daughter in Phoop, when the accident happened.

Passengers alleged that the bus driver was intoxicated and driving erratically. They had repeatedly warned him and asked him to let someone else drive if he couldn't handled the steering wheel, but the driver refused. The bus had also swerved on the Kwari River bridge.

According to the police official, the rural police station team reached the spot and, with the help of ambulances, sent all the injured to the district hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the high volume of heavy vehicles on the highway and the bus driver's negligence were the cause of the accident. There are also rumors that the driver was intoxicated, although this has not been officially confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the minibus rammed into the dump truck from behind when the latter suddenly applied its brakes, causing panic and screams inside the bus. After the accident, passersby and Dial-112 personnel helped take all the injured to the district hospital.

Rural police station SHO Mukesh Shakya said that the matter is currently under investigation.