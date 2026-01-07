 MP News: 15 Of A Family Injured After Minibus Rams Into Dumper In Bhind; Passengers Blame 'Reckless' Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 15 Of A Family Injured After Minibus Rams Into Dumper In Bhind; Passengers Blame 'Reckless' Driver

MP News: 15 Of A Family Injured After Minibus Rams Into Dumper In Bhind; Passengers Blame 'Reckless' Driver

A minibus traveling from Phoop to Bhind rammed into a dump truck near the RTO check post on Etawah Road, injuring about 15 passengers returning from daughter's place. Passengers alleged the driver was intoxicated and driving rashly, though police have not officially confirmed this. All injured were shifted to the district hospital, and police are investigating the incident.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Minibus-Dump Truck Collision Near Etawah Road RTO Leaves 15 Hurt | Representational image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 people were injured after a mini-bus collided with a dumper near the RTO check post on Etawah Road, Bhind on Wednesday morning.

The family was returning after meeting their newly-wed daughter in Phoop, when the accident happened.

Passengers alleged that the bus driver was intoxicated and driving erratically. They had repeatedly warned him and asked him to let someone else drive if he couldn't handled the steering wheel, but the driver refused. The bus had also swerved on the Kwari River bridge.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents
article-image

According to the police official, the rural police station team reached the spot and, with the help of ambulances, sent all the injured to the district hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the high volume of heavy vehicles on the highway and the bus driver's negligence were the cause of the accident. There are also rumors that the driver was intoxicated, although this has not been officially confirmed.

FPJ Shorts
ED Cracks Down On Ocean Seven Buildtech, Seizes ₹51 Crore Assets
ED Cracks Down On Ocean Seven Buildtech, Seizes ₹51 Crore Assets
Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms ICC Co-operation Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms ICC Co-operation Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Delhi Court Grants Bail To Directors Of Indian Institute Of Psychometry In ITBP Paper Leak Case
Delhi Court Grants Bail To Directors Of Indian Institute Of Psychometry In ITBP Paper Leak Case
Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore
Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore

According to eyewitnesses, the minibus rammed into the dump truck from behind when the latter suddenly applied its brakes, causing panic and screams inside the bus. After the accident, passersby and Dial-112 personnel helped take all the injured to the district hospital.

Rural police station SHO Mukesh Shakya said that the matter is currently under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 15 Of A Family Injured After Minibus Rams Into Dumper In Bhind; Passengers Blame 'Reckless'...

MP News: 15 Of A Family Injured After Minibus Rams Into Dumper In Bhind; Passengers Blame 'Reckless'...

MP News: Chhatarpur Man Wakes Up For Toilet, Gets Caught By Thieves Ransacking His Almirah; Looted...

MP News: Chhatarpur Man Wakes Up For Toilet, Gets Caught By Thieves Ransacking His Almirah; Looted...

Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At...

Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At...

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Receives 1st Heartfulness Change Maker Award

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Receives 1st Heartfulness Change Maker Award

MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate

MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate