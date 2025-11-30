Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate road accidents that took place in Kolar and Habibganj police station areas claimed life of a teenager and a middle-aged man. Police have registered cases.

The first accident took place at 9.30 am on Saturday near Gaurav Nagar, Bairagarh Chichli under Kolar police station limits. According to police, a speeding autorickshaw hit 16-year-old Vivek Sisodiya, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but despite efforts he succumbed to injuries late at night.

After preliminary investigation, Kolar police have registered a case against the autorickshaw driver for reckless driving and causing death due to negligence. Further investigation is underway.

In the second incident, 45-year-old Kailash, who had been battling for life for a week after a road accident died late Saturday night during treatment. The accident took place near 5 Number Stop area of Habibganj where an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled.

Kailash had sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment. Following his death, Habibganj police registered a case against unidentified vehicle driver. Police are now scanning CCTV footages to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in hit and run case.