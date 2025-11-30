 Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents

Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents

The first accident took place at 9.30 am on Saturday near Gaurav Nagar, Bairagarh Chichli under Kolar police station limits. According to police, a speeding autorickshaw hit 16-year-old Vivek Sisodiya, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but despite efforts he succumbed to injuries late at night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate road accidents that took place in Kolar and Habibganj police station areas claimed life of a teenager and a middle-aged man. Police have registered cases.

The first accident took place at 9.30 am on Saturday near Gaurav Nagar, Bairagarh Chichli under Kolar police station limits. According to police, a speeding autorickshaw hit 16-year-old Vivek Sisodiya, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but despite efforts he succumbed to injuries late at night.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Gets Son Married At Mass Ceremony In Ujjain; Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, Scindia...
article-image

After preliminary investigation, Kolar police have registered a case against the autorickshaw driver for reckless driving and causing death due to negligence. Further investigation is underway.

In the second incident, 45-year-old Kailash, who had been battling for life for a week after a road accident died late Saturday night during treatment. The accident took place near 5 Number Stop area of Habibganj where an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Gratitude Fillied' Thanksgiving: Celebrates With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti Marie
Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Gratitude Fillied' Thanksgiving: Celebrates With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti Marie
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Meezaan Jafri Says He Auditioned For Diljit Dosanjh's Role In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Wore Pagdi, Learnt Chamkila's Songs In Punjabi...'
Meezaan Jafri Says He Auditioned For Diljit Dosanjh's Role In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Wore Pagdi, Learnt Chamkila's Songs In Punjabi...'

Kailash had sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment. Following his death, Habibganj police registered a case against unidentified vehicle driver. Police are now scanning CCTV footages to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in hit and run case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 4 Government Rural Schools In Bhopal District To Get Ultra-Modern Labs

MP News: 4 Government Rural Schools In Bhopal District To Get Ultra-Modern Labs

Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents

Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents

Bhopal Power Cut December 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In BDA Colony, Salaiya & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut December 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In BDA Colony, Salaiya & More Check Full List

MP News: : Violence Erupts At Wedding In Morena; Shots Fired, Two Injured In Stick Assaults

MP News: : Violence Erupts At Wedding In Morena; Shots Fired, Two Injured In Stick Assaults

MP News: Four From Sheopur Killed, One Critical In Head-On Collision Near Bhopal’s Bairasia

MP News: Four From Sheopur Killed, One Critical In Head-On Collision Near Bhopal’s Bairasia