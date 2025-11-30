MP News: : Violence Erupts At Wedding In Morena; Shots Fired, Two Injured In Stick Assaults | Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district turned violent after an old rivalry between two groups escalated into a clash involving stick attacks and firing and left 2 injured.

According to information, the incident took place in Kaji Basai village, under Mata Basaiya police station of Morena, where two people were seriously injured in the incident and have been referred to Gwalior for treatment.

Shahidullah and his father Salamullah, residents of Angadnagar, Gwalior, had come to their native village Kaji Basai to attend a wedding at their nephew’s in-laws’ house.

During the ceremony, Mohammad Zabar Ali - who also belongs to the same village - was present with his family. The 2 families reportedly had an old dispute.

As soon as both parties came face-to-face, Zabar Ali allegedly began abusing them. When objected, he went back to his house and returned with a country-made gun, firing shots in the air to create panic.

Soon after, his family members - identified as Riyaz Mohammad, Shehzad Mohammad, Kazim Mohammad, Anwar Mohammad, and others - reached the spot. They attacked Shahidullah and his father with sticks, leaving both of them seriously injured.

Women also indulged into fight

Sources also suggest that women from both sides got into a physical fight during the chaos.

Police have also receieved videos of the accused taking the weapon from their house and footage of women clashing.

Mata Basaiya police station in-charge Arun Kushwaha said both groups belong to the same village.

The injured had come from Gwalior to attend the wedding. Based on the complaint, six people have been named in the FIR. Police are also checking the firearm licence and are searching for the accused.