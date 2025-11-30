MP CM Mohan Yadav Gets Son Married At Mass Ceremony In Ujjain; Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, Scindia Bless & Others The Newlyweds |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s son, Dr. Abhimanyu Yadav married Dr. Ishita on November 30 at a mass wedding ceremony in Ujjain, along with 21 other couples.

Netizens hailed CM's decision of getting his son married in a simple, grounded ceremony. Many users praised him for setting an example at a time when lavish and high-budget weddings are becoming a trend, and flooded social media with appreciation posts

People called his decision “grounded” and “inspiring.”

Baba Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, Scindia and other bless the newly weds

The mass wedding saw the presence of several prominet personalities. The Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri and Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Ravindra Puri general secretary Mahant Hari Giri and scores of dignitaries attended the wedding ceremony of Abhimanyu & Ishita and blessed them for a beautiful married life ahead.

#WATCH | Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Attends Wedding Ceremony Of MP CM Mohan Yadav's Son #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/2gdjgI5i0F — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 30, 2025

Wedding highlights

The wedding rituals are taking place in Sanwarkhedi, Ujjain. During the varmala ceremony, Baba Ramdev chanted mantras.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla also attended the wedding.

The Akhara Parishad has announced that it will give ₹21 lakh to each couple.

Baba Ramdev also announced ₹1 lakh for each couple.

Jyotiraditya Scindia attends Abhimanyu 'baraat.'

जब शादी के नाम पर अपनी दौलत का शो-ऑफ करने वालों की कमी नहीं है, वहीं मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम का ये कदम सराहनीय है।



मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव अपने बेटे अभिमन्यु की शादी सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में कर रहे हैं। इसमें 21 जोड़े शादी के बंधन में बंधेंगे। 30 नवंबर को उज्जैन में… pic.twitter.com/zPvQcMmvkI — Poonam Pandey (@pandeypoonam20) November 27, 2025

Yadav chose a simple ceremony instead of a grand celebration, a decision that drew appreciation from people across the state.

Abhimanyu married Ishita, daughter of Khargone-based farmer Dinesh Yadav.

According to sources, Yadav’s family members wanted a traditional large-scale wedding, but the Chief Minister did not agree and insisted on keeping the event simple.

Wedding card | FP Photo

Not the first time

This was not the first time Yadav chose simplicity. After becoming Chief Minister, he also conducted his elder son’s wedding in Pushkar, where only close family members and a few friends were present.

Former minister Gopal Bhargava had also married off his children through mass wedding events, and Yadav followed a similar path to promote simplicity and discourage wasteful spending.

After the rituals at the mass wedding ceremony, a small reception was held at a private hotel in Ujjain.

The Chief Minister considered not inviting many people, keeping the function limited and simple, just like the wedding.