Indore News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled

MP News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Permits of 135 passenger buses older than 15 years have been cancelled by the Regional Transport Authority in the division, an officer said on Saturday.

These buses were operating on stage carriage permits despite plying beyond the permitted time period.

Officials said all permit holders were given notice to replace their old vehicles with updated models. However, most operators did not comply within the given time. Division Commissioner and Regional Transport Authority chairperson Sudam Khade cancelled the permanent permits of 73 buses. The remaining 62 permits are under process and will be cancelled in the next working days. The action will continue in the coming weeks.

Transport department secretary Manish Singh also issued directions that no passenger bus older than 15 years will be allowed to operate under any stage carriage permit.

Collector Shivam Verma held a meeting with bus operators and instructed them to stop operating old vehicles. On November 4, the RTA heard 398 applications for permanent permits. Officials are examining each application to ensure that buses older than 15 years are rejected. Only the applicants whose vehicles are already operating on approved time schedules will receive permits. Applications leading to unnecessary competition on existing routes will also be cancelled.

Government buses will run on state roads from April

Meanwhile, public transport in the state is set for a major shift. After 21 years, government buses will return to state roads. A new company, Passenger Transport & Infrastructure Limited, has been formed to operate government buses.

The service will begin from Indore in April 2026. The government has already finalised the bus routes, which will be operated through a contract model with private operators. Updated and modern buses will be given priority under the scheme, ensuring safer and more convenient travel for passengers across the state.