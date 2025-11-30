 Indore News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled

Indore News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled

Collector Shivam Verma held a meeting with bus operators and instructed them to stop operating old vehicles. On November 4, the RTA heard 398 applications for permanent permits. Officials are examining each application to ensure that buses older than 15 years are rejected. Only the applicants whose vehicles are already operating on approved time schedules will receive permits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Permits of 135 passenger buses older than 15 years have been cancelled by the Regional Transport Authority in the division, an officer said on Saturday.

These buses were operating on stage carriage permits despite plying beyond the permitted time period.

Officials said all permit holders were given notice to replace their old vehicles with updated models. However, most operators did not comply within the given time. Division Commissioner and Regional Transport Authority chairperson Sudam Khade cancelled the permanent permits of 73 buses. The remaining 62 permits are under process and will be cancelled in the next working days. The action will continue in the coming weeks.

Read Also
Indore News: Shutter Openings Welded To Curb Illegal Late-Night Liquor Sale
article-image

Transport department secretary Manish Singh also issued directions that no passenger bus older than 15 years will be allowed to operate under any stage carriage permit.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
IND Vs SA 1st ODI Toss Update: India Bat First, Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns To India XI, No Rishabh Pant In Ranchi
IND Vs SA 1st ODI Toss Update: India Bat First, Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns To India XI, No Rishabh Pant In Ranchi
Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call Him 'Down To Earth' - Watch Video
Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call Him 'Down To Earth' - Watch Video
Income Tax Update: These 4 December Deadlines Are Crucial for Taxpayers — Check What You Must Do?
Income Tax Update: These 4 December Deadlines Are Crucial for Taxpayers — Check What You Must Do?

Collector Shivam Verma held a meeting with bus operators and instructed them to stop operating old vehicles. On November 4, the RTA heard 398 applications for permanent permits. Officials are examining each application to ensure that buses older than 15 years are rejected. Only the applicants whose vehicles are already operating on approved time schedules will receive permits. Applications leading to unnecessary competition on existing routes will also be cancelled.

Government buses will run on state roads from April

Meanwhile, public transport in the state is set for a major shift. After 21 years, government buses will return to state roads. A new company, Passenger Transport & Infrastructure Limited, has been formed to operate government buses.

The service will begin from Indore in April 2026. The government has already finalised the bus routes, which will be operated through a contract model with private operators. Updated and modern buses will be given priority under the scheme, ensuring safer and more convenient travel for passengers across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled

Indore News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled

Madhya Pradesh November 30 2025, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip To 8.6°C In Bhopal; 14 Cities...

Madhya Pradesh November 30 2025, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip To 8.6°C In Bhopal; 14 Cities...

Indore News: Only Old Traditional Food Stalls Be Allowed In Sarafa Chowpatty, Says Chintu Choukse

Indore News: Only Old Traditional Food Stalls Be Allowed In Sarafa Chowpatty, Says Chintu Choukse

From Ramleela To Runway: Nikita’s Inspiring Story Of A Small-Town Girl

From Ramleela To Runway: Nikita’s Inspiring Story Of A Small-Town Girl

Indore News: Chinese-Linked Digital Fraud Network Exposed; Crime Branch Identifies Key Suspect

Indore News: Chinese-Linked Digital Fraud Network Exposed; Crime Branch Identifies Key Suspect