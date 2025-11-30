Indore News: Chinese-Linked Digital Fraud Network Exposed; Crime Branch Identifies Key Suspect | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch uncovered an international cyber fraud network that is allegedly being operated from Laos by Chinese nationals involved in digital arrest scams, task-based frauds and online trading frauds. The police managed to identify a Chinese suspect, known as Lizo alias Lino, who is accused of recruiting Indian youths and using them to carry out online frauds across the country.

According to officials, the gang targets young people on social media by offering high-salary jobs, data entry work and task-based assignments. Many youth were lured abroad with promises of employment and later forced to assist the gang in cheating people online. Investigators say the network is operating from regions near Thailand, including Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, where several scam hubs have been established.

Crime branch officers said the breakthrough came while investigating a digital arrest case in which a businesswoman from the city had lost Rs 1.60 crore last year. Over the past several months, the police have arrested 17 accused linked to the case. Recently, two more suspects named Patras Kumar alias Kailis and Saurabh Singh alias Lucy were caught from Gujarat and Punjab. Their interrogation revealed the involvement of Chinese operators running a multi-layered fraud network.

Officials said Indian youths are being used as agents in big cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other metros to activate SIM cards, manage bank accounts and contact potential victims. Patras allegedly activated SIM cards in India and supplied them to the gang operating from Laos, earning a commission for each SIM. Saurabh had reportedly travelled to Laos through Thailand in search of a high-paying job and was later forced to work for the group. He was eventually rescued by authorities in Laos and sent back to India.

Read Also Indore News: NCW Chairperson Stresses On Secure Workplace For Women

Gang operates in multiple layers

Finders search for potential targets. The next group handles online chats and profiling. Another team persuades people to invest money, leading to large-scale online cheating. A separate unit manages rented bank accounts, SIM cards and other logistical support.

Police officials also revealed disturbing details from questioning the arrested suspects. Youth recruited by the gang were allegedly subjected to long hours of pressure and threats, with daily targets set for each fraudulent operation. Scam hubs in Myanmar’s Golden Triangle and areas like KK Park are believed to be the main centres from where these operations are run.

The crime branch will now use the Bharatpol portal, investigation platform to track the overseas suspects and identify additional agents working for the network in India. A team will soon travel to Delhi in search of two more individuals linked to the Chinese module.