 Indore News: NCW Chairperson Stresses On Secure Workplace For Women
The NCW chairperson explained that confidentiality of both the complainant and the respondent was mandatory in complaints filed before the internal or local committee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty of up to Rs 50,000 for the committee itself. Special emphasis was laid on widespread publicity of the POSH Act, holding regular committee meetings and ensuring a safe workplace for women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, while explaining the various provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, (POSH Act, 2013) said here on Saturday that the formation of an internal committee was mandatory in government, non-government and private offices employing 10 or more employees. Failure to form a committee was punishable with a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

She clarified that even in offices with more than 10 male employees, the formation of a committee was mandatory. Women in the unorganized sector could also file their complaints with the local committee.

The NCW chairperson was addressing a one-day workshop organised on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) for the local and internal committees formed under the Indore division.

The chairpersons and members of the local and internal committees from the eight districts of the division were present in the workshop, which began with Rajneesh Sinha, District Programme Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Indore, welcoming Rahatkar.

The NCW chairperson explained that confidentiality of both the complainant and the respondent was mandatory in complaints filed before the internal or local committee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty of up to Rs 50,000 for the committee itself. Special emphasis was laid on widespread publicity of the POSH Act, holding regular committee meetings and ensuring a safe and secure workplace environment for women.

Rahatkar interacted with the committee chairpersons and members and discussed the role of the committees in providing a safe workplace environment.

At the end of the programme, Assistant Director, Women and Child Development Department Madhumati Dhuldhauye, expressed her gratitude to Rahatkar and all guests and committee members.

