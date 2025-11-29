MP News: Shiv Temple Vandalised In Burhanpur, Accused At Large

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Some anti-social elements vandalised a temple in Birodha village, approximately 8 kilometres from the district headquarters, causing significant tension.

As per reports, the incident, which occurred under Lalbagh police station jurisdiction on Friday night, saw the Shiv temple severely damaged, including the breaking of a Shivling, a Kalash and other structures.

The elements reportedly also attempted to damage crops and pipelines in nearby fields, an act residents believe was intended to disrupt the village's communal atmosphere. The incident was discovered Saturday morning by women arriving for worship. Upon receiving information, a heavy police presence, including the ADM, SDM and CSP, was immediately deployed to the area to control the situation.

Residents expressed outrage, noting that similar disruptive incidents, including stone-pelting during festivals like Ganesh Utsav and Navratri, have occurred frequently. They accuse the district administration and police of failing to take concrete, sustained action against the perpetrators.

The incident has particularly shocked villagers who were planning a grand peace havan in two days to promote harmony. Hindu community demanded the immediate identification and strict action against all anti-social elements to prevent further religious unrest and ensure lasting peace in the village.

A specialised team, including fingerprint experts, a cyber team and a dog squad, has been called in to assist the investigation. Police assured villagers that the culprits would be apprehended swiftly and face strict penalties. This is the third communal incident in the village within a year.

Village deputy sarpanch Pradeep Mahajan alleged the act was deliberately orchestrated to prevent a planned Shanti Yagna and claimed similar incidents occur during every Hindu festival.

The ongoing communal bitterness stems from a November 2024 dispute over an ancient platform claimed by both communities, which had necessitated administrative fencing. A case was registered and Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. Police have registered an FIR and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The administration appealed to the public to maintain peace and disregard rumours.