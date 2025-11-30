Indore News: Shutter Openings Welded To Curb Illegal Late-Night Liquor Sale

Peakpx.com

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cracking down on liquor contractors opening shops before schedule and closing them beyond permitted hours, State Excise Department has launched a special enforcement drive across the city. On Day 1 of the campaign, officials took action against violators and ensured strict closure of all outlets on time.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari told Free Press that, acting on the instructions of district collector Shivam Verma, 20 teams led by Deputy Excise Controller ADEO Manoj Agrawal have been formed to monitor and act against offenders. “On Friday, all liquor shops in the city were shut strictly on time, and action is underway against those who violated rules,” he said.

Several complaints had reported that contractors were selling liquor even after closure by creating small openings in shutters to pass bottles illegally at night. Acting on the information, excise teams reached such shops with welders and permanently sealed the openings.

Tiwari said that the crackdown will continue and action will be taken wherever irregularities or violations are detected.

Teams to patrol even after closing time

Excise officials stated that teams involved in the drive will also patrol after closure hours, as many contractors have been allegedly selling liquor clandestinely at night. Videography will also be done during action to ensure transparency. The tough measures have created panic among contractors violating the rules.

Rs 1.28 crore revenue generated this year from action

The department has taken action this year against violators and those supplying liquor and bhang illegally, generating Rs 1.28 crore in revenue. According to ADEO Agrawal, 3,627 cases have been registered so far, and penalties worth Rs 72 lakh have been imposed on liquor shops for violations.

In 27 cases involving serious irregularities, penalties totalling Rs 68 lakh were imposed.