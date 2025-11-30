Indore News: Only Old Traditional Food Stalls Be Allowed In Sarafa Chowpatty, Says Chintu Choukse

Indore News: No Genuine Voter’s Name Should Be Removed, Says City Congress President Chintu Choukse |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the conflict regarding food stalls at Sarafa Chowpatty, Leader of Opposition in the Indore Municipal Corporation, Chintu Choukse, on Saturday accused the civic body of mishandling the historic Sarafa Chowpatty. He said that only the old, traditional food stalls should be allowed to operate in the Chowpatty, as was done earlier.

Choukse told the media persons that the permissions recently issued by the IMC have once again put Sarafa Bazar at risk to public safety. He said that there had been a demand to completely remove the night Chowpatty from Sarafa Bazar.

However, instead of restoring it to its traditional form, the corporation has allegedly engaged in favouritism. According to Choukse, relatives of BJP leaders were added to the list of “old stall owners” and given permission under the claim of running traditional shops.

Choukse further stated that historically, only sweet shops were allowed to operate at night in the Chowpatty and these shops did not use gas stoves or any fire-based equipment.

He alleged that the IMC first announced permission for 40 stalls but later increased the number to 60. The frequent changes in stall numbers, he alleged, show irregularities. Choukse demanded that only traditional sweet stalls be allowed and all other stalls be removed.

He criticised the corporation for allowing stalls selling pav bhaji, sandwiches, pizza, burgers etc. He said these are neither part of Malwa’s traditional cuisine nor were they ever a part of Sarafa’s historical night market. He urged the corporation to cancel all such permissions immediately.

He warned that the use of gas stoves at these stalls poses a serious safety threat to the packed Sarafa Market. He stressed the need for urgent action to eliminate this danger.