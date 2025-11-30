 Indore News: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Chinese Manjha Slits His Neck In Tejaji Nagar
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy died after his neck was slit by a Chinese kite string (Manjha) in Indore’s Tejaji Nagar on Sunday. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival, unfortunately. At present, his body has been sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem.

According to Tejaji Nagar police, the incident happened near the bypass. The deceased has been identified as Gulshan (16), son of Ramkishan and a resident of Omaxe City. He was returning home on a bike with his brother Arun and friends Vishal and Krishna.

Suddenly, a kite string got entangled on the road and slashed Gulshan’s neck, causing a serious injury.

MP News: 8-Year-Old Dead, One Injured After Speeding Tractor Hits Them On National Highway In...
Arun, Vishal, and Krishna, who were also on the bike, tried to remove the string and suffered minor injuries on their hands. Gulshan was taken to a nearby hospital immediately but died due to excessive bleeding.

His friends said they had gone to visit Ralamandal in the morning and were returning home when the accident happened.

Gulshan was originally from Thikari, Ashok Nagar. His father, Ramkishan, works as a labourer. The family includes his mother and brother Arun. 

Gulshan was an 8th-grade student and also did small jobs to support the family.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and begun an investigation.

