 MP News: 8-Year-Old Dead, One Injured After Speeding Tractor Hits Them On National Highway In Chhatarpur
According to police, the tractor was moving at high speed when it lost control and crushed the two pedestrians walking along the road. The accident triggered chaos in the area, with locals rushing to help the victims and demanding immediate action against the driver.

Updated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
MP News: 8-Year-Old Dead, One Injured After Speeding Tractor Hits Them On National Highway In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An raod accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district where a speeding tractor claimed the life of an 8-year-old and injured an elderly woman on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Gadhimalhara area and sparked public anger. People blocked the Sagar - Kanpur National Highway, causing a traffic jam of nearly one kilometre on both sides late at night.

Gadhimalhara police station in-charge Rita Singh arrived immediately at the spot and transported the injured woman to the district hospital in her vehicle.

Doctors declared the young boy dead at the hospital and the elderly woman sustained severe injuries to her legs and head and is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the accident, an enraged crowd gathered and blocked the NH road passing through the town late at night.

The blockade halted movement of the vehicles for over an hour, causing long queues of vehicles on both ends of the highway.

