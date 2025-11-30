Bhopal Power Cut December 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In BDA Colony, Salaiya & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ashirwad Colony, Bhensakhedi, Dashahara Maidan & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will face planned power cuts on 30 November 2025 in several areas due to departmental work.

The electricity department has released a list of colonies and timings where the supply will remain off. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Check the list below:

Area: Gharonda, BDA Colony and Salaiya

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: E-Sector, Petrol Pump, Sankhedi Village, State Bank of India, Salaiya Square, Akriti Green, Union Bank, Tribhuvan Square & Nearby Area

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Department work

Area: Amber Complex All Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00

Reason: Department work

Area: MP Nagar Zone-2, FCI, Hotel Lake Princes, Chetak Complex And Nearest Area

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00

Reason: Department work