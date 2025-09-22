 Over 10 Trees Chopped In Bhopal's Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC Officials Unaware
Over 10 Trees Chopped In Bhopal's Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC Officials Unaware

Over 10 Trees Chopped In Bhopal's Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC Officials Unaware

Locals pointed out that it takes nearly two to three years for such plants to grow

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Over 10 Trees Chopped In Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC Officials Unaware | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated claims to preserve greenery in the city, tree felling continues unabated in Bhopal. Residents of Char Imli were shocked to witness the ruthless cutting of over 10 lush green trees.

Eyewitnesses recorded videos and photographs showing a Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) vehicle present at the site during the felling. The video went viral on Sunday.

Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued
article-image

According to officials, the viral video was made on Saturday evening showing, branches and debris from the cut trees left scattered on the road till late evening, with no arrangements made for their clearance.

The incident took place near bungalow number E-11/12, where champa and gulmohar trees, each about five to six feet tall, were chopped. Locals pointed out that it takes nearly two to three years for such plants to grow to that size, making the loss even more significant.

The BMC’s area supervisor Sandeep expressed ignorance about the incident, despite being responsible for monitoring activities in the locality. Attempts to contact garden incharge Anwar Khan and deputy commissioner Hirendra Singh Kushwaha went unanswered.

