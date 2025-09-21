 Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCouple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued

Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued

The couple had married against the wishes of her family

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Honour Killing In Jaipur: Man Allegedly Murdered By In-Laws Over Inter-Caste Marriage | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than half a dozen people allegedly kidnapped a young couple from Bhopal and attempted to take them to Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the husband identified as 27-year-old Sarvan Vishwakarma, a resident of Rajhars Colony in Bhopal, had married a woman of a different community from Lalitpur against the wishes of her family.

Angered by the marriage, her relatives reportedly came to Bhopal on September 13 and forcibly took the couple with them in a vehicle.

Read Also
Children With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's...
article-image

However, Sarvan managed to escape from the abductors’ custody in Vidisha while his wife was taken to Lalitpur.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall To Lash Mumbai, MMR This Week; Yellow Alert In Effect
Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall To Lash Mumbai, MMR This Week; Yellow Alert In Effect
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago Ahead Of Navratri During Crime Investigation
Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago Ahead Of Navratri During Crime Investigation
'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO
'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster, What Does The Number Say?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster, What Does The Number Say?

Police ensured her safe return

There, she somehow managed to free herself from her relatives’ hold and approached the local police narrating the entire incident. The Lalitpur police then ensured her safe return to Bhopal.

Back in the city, Sarvan lodged a formal complaint at Kolar police station. Based on his statement police registered an FIR on Saturday night. Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused. A police team will soon be sent to Lalitpur for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued

Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued

Two Women Commit Suicide In Bhopal, Probe On

Two Women Commit Suicide In Bhopal, Probe On

E-Commerce Shipment Looted In MP's Sagar; Was Heading From Gurugram To Nagpur

E-Commerce Shipment Looted In MP's Sagar; Was Heading From Gurugram To Nagpur

MP CM Mohan Yadav Encouraged Youths To Stay Fit & Avoid Drugs After Flagging Off The Namo Yuva Run...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Encouraged Youths To Stay Fit & Avoid Drugs After Flagging Off The Namo Yuva Run...

Pervert Man Paraded With Garland Of Shoes & Slippers For Bestiality With Cow In MP's Agar Malwa

Pervert Man Paraded With Garland Of Shoes & Slippers For Bestiality With Cow In MP's Agar Malwa