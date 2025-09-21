Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued

Honour Killing In Jaipur: Man Allegedly Murdered By In-Laws Over Inter-Caste Marriage | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than half a dozen people allegedly kidnapped a young couple from Bhopal and attempted to take them to Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the husband identified as 27-year-old Sarvan Vishwakarma, a resident of Rajhars Colony in Bhopal, had married a woman of a different community from Lalitpur against the wishes of her family.

Angered by the marriage, her relatives reportedly came to Bhopal on September 13 and forcibly took the couple with them in a vehicle.

However, Sarvan managed to escape from the abductors’ custody in Vidisha while his wife was taken to Lalitpur.

Police ensured her safe return

There, she somehow managed to free herself from her relatives’ hold and approached the local police narrating the entire incident. The Lalitpur police then ensured her safe return to Bhopal.

Back in the city, Sarvan lodged a formal complaint at Kolar police station. Based on his statement police registered an FIR on Saturday night. Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused. A police team will soon be sent to Lalitpur for further investigation.