Children With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four children with deformed legs got a new life at Chhatarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, with successful and free surgeries.

According to information, four children, including two boys and two girls, were admitted to the hospital recently.

One of the cases was especially critical - the child has syndromic deformity, where all five toes of one foot were fused together, along with a lump on the back. The other three also had deformities, which would have made their future lives difficult.

Despite the high risk, Orthopedic specialist Dr. Ravi Kumar Soni performed the surgery with confidence and faith, and it was completely successful.

Dr. Soni, along with his dedicated team, has been regularly carrying out these surgeries.

So far, 325 children have been operated on free of cost at the Chhatarpur District Hospital under Dr. Soni’s care.

Patients were as young as 1-month-old

The latest patients were as young as Shravya (1 month old), Sabhi (2 months old), Tansi (3 months old) and Shreyansh (3 years old).

All have now been given a chance to walk properly and live an independent life.

The families expressed deep gratitude towards Dr. Soni and the hospital staff for their dedication.

The achievement is seen as a precedent of benefits availed from government schemes in Madhya Pradesh.