 Children With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChildren With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's Chhatarpur

Children With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's Chhatarpur

According to information, four children, including two boys and two girls, were admitted to the hospital recently.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Children With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four children with deformed legs got a new life at Chhatarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, with successful and free surgeries. 

According to information, four children, including two boys and two girls, were admitted to the hospital recently. 

One of the cases was especially critical - the child has syndromic deformity, where all five toes of one foot were fused together, along with a lump on the back. The other three also had deformities, which would have made their future lives difficult.

Despite the high risk, Orthopedic specialist Dr. Ravi Kumar Soni performed the surgery with confidence and faith, and it was completely successful.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Students Lead International Coastal Cleanup Drive At Kelve Beach
Palghar Students Lead International Coastal Cleanup Drive At Kelve Beach
'PM Modi’s GST Reform Historic Diwali Gift To Nation': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'PM Modi’s GST Reform Historic Diwali Gift To Nation': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Mumbai News: Powai Police Book Trio For Cheating Businessman Of ₹41 Lakh In Gold Scam
Mumbai News: Powai Police Book Trio For Cheating Businessman Of ₹41 Lakh In Gold Scam
‘They’re F**king Jobless’: Gauhati University Student Rants Against Those Mourning Death Of Zubeen Garg In Assam, Complaint Filed - VIDEO
‘They’re F**king Jobless’: Gauhati University Student Rants Against Those Mourning Death Of Zubeen Garg In Assam, Complaint Filed - VIDEO

Dr. Soni, along with his dedicated team, has been regularly carrying out these surgeries.

So far, 325 children have been operated on free of cost at the Chhatarpur District Hospital under Dr. Soni’s care. 

Read Also
10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's...
article-image

Patients were as young as 1-month-old

The latest patients were as young as Shravya (1 month old), Sabhi (2 months old), Tansi (3 months old) and Shreyansh (3 years old).

All have now been given a chance to walk properly and live an independent life.

The families expressed deep gratitude towards Dr. Soni and the hospital staff for their dedication.

The achievement is seen as a precedent of benefits availed from government schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Children With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's...

Children With Deformed Legs Can Walk Again After Successful Free Of Cost Surgeries In MP's...

IRCTC To Run Special Pilgrimage Trains From September To December

IRCTC To Run Special Pilgrimage Trains From September To December

23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Hangs Herself To Death In MP's Jabalpur; Family Alleges Dowry Torture By...

23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Hangs Herself To Death In MP's Jabalpur; Family Alleges Dowry Torture By...

Charger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals...

Charger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals...

Six Children Drown In Sindh River In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, 5 Rescued; One Missing, 1 Critical -...

Six Children Drown In Sindh River In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, 5 Rescued; One Missing, 1 Critical -...